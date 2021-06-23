WTC final: Wasim Jaffer has a hilarious take on the duel between Rishabh Pant and Neil Wagner

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is one of the funniest personalities on Twitter. His light-hearted banter and one-liners regularly keep cricket fans entertained on social media during games.

On the reserve day of the ongoing World Test Championship final, Jaffer had a hilarious take on the duel between Rishabh Pant and Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner. Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious picture and wrote:

"Battle of the day #WTC2021Final"

Wasim Jaffer used a picture of a pant and a Wagon R car to highlight the ongoing duel between Rishabh Pant and Neil Wagner at the Hampshire Bowl.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman tried to launch a counter-attack against the Kiwi fast bowler to ease the pressure on his side on Day 6. While Pant managed to find a couple of boundaries, Wagner missed the timber by a whisker on a few occasions.

New Zealand in the driver's seat at the WTC final

After a decent start from the overnight Indian batters, Kyle Jamieson was back to haunt Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He missed Kohli's edge a few times before the Indian skipper knicked one to BJ Watling. Pujara also followed suit, leaving India in deep trouble at 72/4.

Jamieson strikes again, scalping the wicket of Pujara for 15!



What a spell from the @BLACKCAPS pacer 💪



🇮🇳 are 72/4, leading by 40 runs. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/BZuCLr1LgB pic.twitter.com/arrD2oQP7n — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Pujara's dismissal brought Rishabh Pant into the middle, who tried to play some aggressive cricket to take the pressure off the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane also started to cut loose before throwing away his wicket. The delivery was down the leg and the Indian vice-captain glanced it to the Kiwi wicket-keeper.

The onus is now on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to bail India out in the final. They crossed the first hurdle take India to lunch without sustaining any further damage. Team India are currently at 130/5, with a second innings lead of 98 runs.

