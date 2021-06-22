WTC Final: Watch: "Tenacious' BJ Watling settles for a game of table tennis after rain spoils fourth day's play

New Zealand wicket-keeper batter BJ Watling settled for a game of table tennis after the fourth day of play in the WTC final in Southampton was abandoned due to inclement weather.

As the cricketers eagerly waited for the rain to stop, Watling killed his time playing table tennis. In a video shared by the Black Caps on their official Twitter handle, the 35-year-old cricketer was seen putting on the hard yards.

The game started with both players getting off to a steady start before the opponent tried to get the better of BJ Watling. But the South African-born cricketer showed tenacity to fight back twice before going down.

BJ Watling to retire after WTC final

Watling, one of the most underrated cricketers of all time, has announced he will retire from all cricket after the ongoing WTC final against India at the Hampshire Bowl.

"It's the right time," BJ Watling had said before the start of the England tour. "It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and in particular wear the Test baggy. Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys."

"Sitting in the changing rooms having a beer with the team after five days' toil is what I'll miss the most. I've played with some great players and made many good mates. I've also had plenty of help along the way for which I'll always be grateful," he added.

Watling, arguably the best wicket-keeper to play for New Zealand, has so far scored 3789 runs from 74 Tests at an average of 37.89. He has also effected more dismissals (257) than any other Kiwi keeper.

