WTC final: [Watch] Umesh Yadav gives India perfect start on Day 4 as Marnus Labuschagne departs early

Team India have gotten off to the best possible start on Day 4 of the World Test championship (WTC) final as speedster Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in just the third over of the day.

Labuschagne was unbeaten on 41* overnight and looked set to get to a big score. However, that wasn't to be as Yadav continued to bowl in the channel consistently, getting one to bounce a bit more than the right-hander expected.

Marnus Labuschagne didn't get his feet moving and had just a gentle prod at it, which ended up in an edge going straight into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.

It was a good catch from Pujara as well since the ball seemed to be travelling. This is exactly the start India needed in their endeavor to stop Australia to as low a total as possible.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

India have to keep chipping away with wickets

Australia had a lead of 296 runs already before the start of play on Day 4 of the WTC final. The plan for Rohit Sharma and Co. would have certainly been to pick up an early wicket and that's exactly what they have got in the first half an hour of play.

However, the lead has already crossed the 300-run mark and every run is going to be extremely crucial from hereon. Australia still have Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins more than capable of adding crucial runs.

The most vital thing here for India would be to take these five wickets as quickly as possible and not allow the tail to wag and take momentum with them in the fourth innings. The chase is certainly not going to be easy with the variable bounce that has been on offer at the Oval.

Poll : 0 votes