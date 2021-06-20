WTC final: [Watch] Virat Kohli dances to the tunes of crowd in Southampton

Despite the post-lunch session going completely in New Zealand's favor on Sunday, Virat Kohli found a couple of moments to enjoy himself in Southampton. In a video widely shared on social media, the Indian skipper was seen showing off some slick Punjabi dance moves to the crowd's music on the ground.

Standing at third slip alongside wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli pulled off a couple of Bhangra steps to the beats of Dhol before focussing back on the game. Here's the video:

The dance was possibly prompted by some peppy tunes from the Bharat Army, a group of Indian team fans who travel around the world to support the side which mostly uses Dhols and other Indian instruments. They even dedicated a song to cheer Virat Kohli recently based on the iconic “We Will Rock You” by Queen.

Virat Kohli scored 44 in India's first innings

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli could not add any runs to his overnight total of 44 and was out LBW against Kyle Jamieson. Although he looked like the most in-control batsman on Saturday, the New Zealand pacers didn't give him anything to work with on Sunday and he failed to rebuild his momentum.

Ajinkya Rahane devolved into the anchor role after Virat Kohli's wicket with a well-made 49 but got out after a half-hearted pull against Neil Wagner. The rest of the batting order couldn't hold on either and the innings crumbled from 182-5 to 217-10.

In response, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway overcame new-ball spells from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah - and some sledging from Virat Kohli - comfortably. Mohammed Shami, who was deployed as the first change, troubled the with his straight lines and nagging lengths but without any success to show on the scoreboard.

The lacquer on the Duke's ball has come off and it will be interesting to see if India, like New Zealand, can make the most of it in the final session.

