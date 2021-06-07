WTC Final: "Whichever captain executes their plans better will be praised and considered better than the other" – Salman Butt 

Salman Butt previewed the much-awaited India versus New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final, admitting the match would be seen as a clash between the two captains.

The opener conceded how Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson lead their sides will grab a lot of eyeballs, stating that the winning captain is likely to be hailed as the best among the two.

The India-New Zealand clash throws up a series of fascinating storylines to follow. From the contrasting captaincy styles of the two leaders to two of the best pace bowling attacks going at it, the ICC showpiece event is set to be a cracking encounter.

Salman Butt on his YouTube Channel discussed how the Virat Kohli versus Kane Williamson face-off will fascinate everyone when the two sides take to the field in Southampton.

“Each aspect of the game will be minutely scrutinised by experts and analysts. The attention will definitely come on their captaincy. Both are top-class players and are great captains. Executing is the real thing, you can make all bowling plans, but if the bowler can’t execute them your hands are tied. If the bowler does it, but the fielder fails to take a catch, you fail again. It all comes down to execution, along with some luck and hard work. Whichever captain executes their plans better, he will be praised and considered better than the other,” Salman Butt suggested.

"World Test Championship Final will be a Test of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's Captaincy skills." - Mike Hesson (To TOI) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 6, 2021

Most of the talk amongst the two before the marquee event has been about enjoying the big occasion.

Virat Kohli reiterated the same while speaking to the media before flying out to England, with Kane Williamson echoing a similar sentiment.

While Salman Butt admits that is something both players have to say before a big final, he feels there will be no love lost considering what is at stake.

“Both the teams have played consistent cricket over the past 2.5 years to reach the final. Although Virat Kohli said India will look to enjoy the final, the reality is that both captains know they have to win the final. Whoever wins, their name will be scripted in history. It is the first World Test Championship Final, and a winner is a winner, and a runner-up is a runner-up. There are no doubts about that,” Salman Butt said.

Salman Butt dissects the contrasting styles of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

VVS Laxman (in Sportstar) said "There is a lot of mutual respect between Kohli and Williamson, true role models, has become an inspiration to youngsters all over the world. Both have been instrumental in taking the game forward and helped in smooth transition". — Abhishek Swain🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😷😷 (@Abhishe44284150) June 5, 2021

Several players including Brett Lee and VVS Laxman have touched upon the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, with Salman Butt the latest to do the same.

“There is no doubt that both Kohli and Williamson are outstanding cricketers and top-class leaders. Kane Williamson has a typical leader’s temperament – calm, not too many gestures and controls his expressions. Virat Kohli is reactive, alive to the situation and has a youthful exuberance. All his antics don’t take away from the fact that he is a very good leader tactically,” Salman Butt concluded.

The enticing clash between India and New Zealand is set to kick off on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar