WTC Final: Who is the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship?

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 71st wicket in the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday to move past Australian pacer Pat Cummins to the top of the leaderboard.

Ashwin reached the milestone when he dismissed opener Devon Conway (19) in the 18th over of New Zealand’s second innings of the WTC Final.

The Kiwis were set a target of 139 by India to win the title. Ashwin kept India’s slender hopes alive by sending back the dangerous Conway with a delivery that curved in and skidded on to the pad.

Earlier in the day, after the Indian pacers failed to get the early breakthrough, Ashwin gave India an opening by outfoxing Tom Latham (9) and having him stumped.

The WTC final against New Zealand is Ashwin’s 14th match in the event. He has 71 wickets to his name thus far at an average of just over 20, with four five-wicket hauls.

The 34-year-old off-spinner is guaranteed to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the WTC. Cummins is second on the list with 70 wickets followed by Stuart Broad (69).

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who claimed five wickets in the WTC final, will finish on 56 wickets from 11 Tests, equal to Nathan Lyon, who picked the same number of scalps in 14 matches.

It's Ashwin again 👊



He traps Devon Conway in front of the stumps, who departs for 19.



🇳🇿 are 44/2, needing 95 more runs to win. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/sj0UdDLIrT pic.twitter.com/mQk2JUExsX — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

New Zealand bowled India out for 170 on the Reserve Day of WTC final

Resuming their second innings at 64 for 2, India crumbled to 170 all out. Although the sun was out and the conditions were great to bat, India failed to take advantage. Skipper Virat Kohli (13) fell early to pacer Kyle Jamieson, edging one behind.

India never recovered from the setback. Cheteshwar Pujara (15), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) all fell cheaply as New Zealand smelled blood. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 41 before gifting his wicket away to Trent Boult while attempting a wild slog.

🎙️ “That’s another jaffa – two beauties.”



Plenty of oohs and aahs from excited fieldiers in your @ThumsUpOfficial Thunderbolts from the final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final ⚡#WTC21 Final #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/acFfiKrLSu — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

The Indian tail again offered no resistance as they went from 156 for 7 to 170 all out, setting the Kiwis a very chaseable target of 139.

