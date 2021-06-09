WTC final: Why Mike Hesson wants Mayank Agarwal to open against New Zealand

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson wants India to consider breaking the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to make way for Mayank Agarwal for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Hesson feels that Mayank Agarwal's experience of playing against the Kiwis in their backyard last year could prove crucial in the summit clash. The right-hander was India's highest scorer in the 2-Test series, accumulating 102 runs at an average of 25.50 including a half-century.

"They will probably go with Rohit and Shubman but I think Mayank needs to be considered. He has faced the New Zealand attack in New Zealand, where he would have got some crucial experience," Mike Hesson told PTI on Wednesday.

Mayank Agarwal hasn't donned India's whites since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Rohit Sharma replaced him at the top of the order. Rohit has since cemented his place with crucial contributions against the Aussies and England in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was brilliant in Australia but didn't perform as per expectations against Joe Root and Co. at home.

Playing back-to-back Tests an issue for New Zealand: Mike Hesson

New Zealand, unlike India, will take the field in the WTC final having played 2 Tests against England. While many pundits consider this an advantage, Mike Hesson believes that the short gap between the games will be an issue for Kane Williamson's team.

He also argued that due to the quick turnaround, New Zealand will be inclined to make changes for the 2nd Test, including the addition of Trent Boult.

"It is an issue. New Zealand will have to look at the bowling attack and that's potentially why Trent Boult will play this game (second Test against England from Thursday. That will give one of those other quicks to rest potentially, because it's only four days between each Test. So, three on the bounce is a big deal, especially if you put in 45 to 50 overs in the second Test, or they just decide to manage the workloads which is not something you usually do going into a Test match," Mike Hesson added.

The 2nd England-New Zealand Test will commence on Thursday at Edgbaston and the WTC final will follow on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

