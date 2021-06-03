WTC Final: Wriddhiman Saha shares a picture from The Rose Bowl balcony 

Wriddhiman Saha gave fans a sneak peek into his surroundings hours after touching down in the United Kingdom. The 36-year-old shared pictures from The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Wriddhiman Saha posted a couple of clicks from the balcony of his room, asking fans to share their thoughts on the stunning view.

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be the venue for the all-important India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final starting on June 18. The Indian wicket-keeper not only shared a picture of himself from his balcony but also another click of the ground on Thursday.

The Indian team touched down in London earlier today and traveled to Southampton. Wriddhiman Saha and the rest of the Indian team will now undergo mandatory quarantine at the venue.

Wriddhiman Saha joined by others in sharing a sneak peek from Southampton

Several cricketers shared pictures from Southampton

As Wriddhiman Saha posted pictures from his balcony, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal also gave fans updates on their whereabouts.

Washington Sundar shared a picture of the view from his room along with a weather update on his Instagram Stories, while Mayank Agarwal captioned a picture from the stadium balcony “Touchdown Southampton”.

Though part of the squad, all three players are unlikely to get a chance in the upcoming WTC Final. While Shubman Gill is likely to keep his place ahead of Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha himself endorsed Rishabh Pant's name for first-choice wicket-keeper earlier this month.

Washington Sundar finds himself behind Ravindra Jadeja in the spin-bowling all-rounder slot, with the veteran set to return to Test cricket against New Zealand.

However, all three stars may get some match action when India take on England in August-September. With the visitors playing five Tests in six weeks, Virat Kohli stated that rotation and workload management will be key in maintaining performance levels later this year.

