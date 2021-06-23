WTC Final: “Country with 5 million beating a country with 1.4 billion” – Michael Vaughan hails “worthy champions” New Zealand

Michael Vaughan heaped praise on New Zealand as they inched closer to victory in Southampton. The former England skipper called the Blackcaps worthy champions, explaining how their win would be great for the game.

The 46-year-old tweeted in support of New Zealand, advising other nations to take note of their efforts.

This is great for the game.A country with 5 million beating a country with 1.4 Billion,NZ have come close many times before & are consistently high achievers but now worthy champions.Teams with a lot more resources should take note.Well done the Kiwis #worldtestchampionshipfinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

New Zealand now need less than 30 runs for victory, as Michael Vaughan congratulated Kane Williamson’s men prematurely. He wrote that while New Zealand were always a high achieving team, they are now worthy champions with an ICC trophy under their belt.

Highlighting the difference between resources and population of the two countries, Michael Vaughan pointed out how New Zealand’s template should be followed by other nations as well.

Many labeled the India vs New Zealand clash as a David vs Goliath battle in the build-up to the World Test Championship Final. Many felt India were the overwhelming favorites, considering the resources at their disposal.

However, New Zealand have managed to upset Virat Kohli’s men with a stunning performance. The Kiwis were on song throughout the Test, with the Blackcaps impressing in all facets of the game.

Michael Vaughan had backed a New Zealand win from the start

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

Despite all of India’s riches, Michael Vaughan had backed New Zealand to become the inaugural World Test Champions from the get-go. The former cricketer had pointed to New Zealand’s impressive win against England as proof that the Blackcaps would win the WTC Final.

However, Michael Vaughan was heavily trolled by Indian fans for his pre-match predictions. But it seems the former skipper was right all along, with Michael Vaughan cheekily asking fans to apologize after India were bundled out for 170 in the first innings.

I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

Edited by Prem Deshpande