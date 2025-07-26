X user shares viral video of Gautam Gambhir's shocking dismissal from 2014 after Sai Sudharsan falls in identical fashion in Manchester Test [Watch]

A user of the social media platform of X has shared a video of Gautam Gambhir's shocking dismissal from the 2014 England tour after B Sai Sudharsan fell in identical fashion on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Similar to Gambhir, Sai Sudharsan was indecisive about whether to play or leave and edged the ball behind the wicket.The dismissal of the now-Team India coach Gambhir dates back to the fifth Test at The Kennington Oval in London as James Anderson bowled a back-of-a-length ball that was jagging away outside off-stump. The southpaw intended to play the ball initially but left it later. However, it was enough to take the edge through to Jos Buttler.Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Sudharsan also showed the same indecisiveness while facing Chris Woakes on Day 4 in Manchester, committing to a half-hearted leave as the edge carried to Harry Brook at slip.The left-hander's dismissal for a duck was preceded by Yashasvi Jaiswal for the same score as the southpaw had also edged one to slip, leaving the tourists reeling at 0-2 after conceding a 311-run lead.B Sai Sudharsan had replaced Karun Nair at No. 3B Sai Sudharsan (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Sudharsan, playing only his second Test, had replaced Karun Nair at No. 3 in what is a must-win game for the tourists, with the latter dropped. The youngster played a gritty knock of 61 off 181 deliveries in the first innings at Old Trafford and top-scored for India, who amassed 358. Nevertheless, England batted big in the first innings to take a 311-run lead.The home side's openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched together a 166-run opening partnership only in 31.6 overs, taking full advantage of some poor bowling from India. Joe Root top-scored with 150, while Ben Stokes made 141, shattering several records on the way. England's total of 669 is also the highest at Old Trafford.Nevertheless, the tourists have retained some semblance of control now as they are 67-2, with KL Rahul nearing his half-century. The Asian giants are currently 2-1 down in the series and will be keen to salvage at least a draw ahead of the fifth Test.