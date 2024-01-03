"Yaar bhai fir se wahi remote wali ball"- Top 10 funny memes as Team India skittle out South Africa for 55 in 1st innings of 2nd Test in Cape Town

South African batters failed with the bat in the first inning of the 2nd Test against Team India, getting dismissed for 55 in the first session of play on Wednesday (January 3) in Cape Town.

The hosts came into the match high on confidence after a dominating innings victory against India in the Boxing Day Test last week in Centurion (an inning and 32 runs). Proteas captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test today.

Everything went downhill for them after that, as their batting unit collapsed like a house of cards against a rampaging Indian pace attack. Mohammed Siraj bowled a fiery nine-over spell and ended up with phenomenal figures of 6/15.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) picked up the remainder of the wickets to dismiss the hosts for 55 in 23.2 overs. It is their lowest total in Test cricket since their readmission. David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) were the only batters to score in two digits for the hosts.

Fans enjoyed the magnificent bowling performance of the Indian pacers and expressed their reactions on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma gives a brisk start to India after Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early

The visitors got off to a brisk start as Rohit Sharma hit three fours in the second over against Lungi Ngidi. However, Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Yashasvi Jaiswal for a seven-ball duck to peg India back. It did not deter Rohit Sharma as he continued to play his strokes freely and helped his side reach 50 in just 7.3 overs.

At the time of writing, India reached 58/1 at the end of 10 overs, leading by three runs. India will hope to win the second Test to tie the two-match series at 1-1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App