"Yaar Umran Malik ko kyu barbad kar rahe ho"- Fans slam Indian management for dropping Umran Malik for the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India management faced the wrath of fans after Umran Malik was dropped from the playing XI for the 3rd ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. The series is currently level at 1-1 going into the deciding match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl yet again. They went in with the same combination, which won them the second ODI last week. Team India continued to rest veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the second match on the trot. As a result, Hardik Pandya continued as skipper for this contest.

The visitors made two changes to their playing XI after suffering a deflating loss in the second ODI. Umran Malik and Axar Patel were left out in favor of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat. Ruturaj makes his ODI debut, while Unadkat made a comeback into the 50-over format for the first time since 2013.

Umran Malik's exclusion from the team was not received well by the fans as they felt the management should have persisted with him and given him a fair chance. Malik played in the first two ODIs of the series, but did not get to bowl much. He only bowled three overs each in those games before being dropped for the series finale.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on the matter:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan I thought Axar Patel and Umran Malik were in the scheme of the ODI World Cup but they are rested. Now only Asia Cup will give the clarity of the squad.

R.K.𝕏 @The_kafir_boy_2 Clear mismanagement and poor planning by resting our best player. It's harming our world cup preparation. Can't understand logic behind not playing our top gun umran Malik. Shame on BCCI

Vamsi Varma @KvvVamsi

While testing umran malik this is very bad to drop a player without testing him completely in place of unadkath yuzi chahal is very good option because he is our main spinner team management knows what's is going on ..

@C4CRICVENKATESH

@sandeepskb128 Why unadkath in playing11While testing umran malik this is very bad to drop a player without testing him completely in place of unadkath yuzi chahal is very good option because he is our main spinner team management knows what's is going on..@C4CRICVENKATESH@sandeepskb128

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket I like that Dravid has walked the talk by resting Rohit and Kohli. But why did Umran Malik and Axar Patel have to be rested? Didn't these guys also deserve to get tested?



What purpose does it serve to play Ruturaj Gaikwad (when there are already 2-3 backup openers) and Unadkat?

Dheeraj @Dheeraj92768052 @BCCI What has umran malik done wrong.. Now he is on bench after playing 1st odi

R.Tanish @raavi_tanish

Is this called giving chances..?

So... giving chance to everyone means just putting them in playing XI..

#INDvsWI Our coach told we are giving chances to everyone looking at bigger picture and now Umran Malik was Dropped he didn't even bowl 4 overs in a match atleast like T20..Is this called giving chances..?So... giving chance to everyone means just putting them in playing XI..

. @vitaminsiuuu1



umran malik nation we will be back soon. excellent in the first odi, three bad overs in the second and not bowling more than three overs in any of the odis, weird.umran malik nation we will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/SaxVi94wZs

AAD!3 @1_3Aadz #CricketTwitter Umran Malik needs to be dropped from the Indian side and sent back to the domestic game to learn his craft. He is too raw and doesn't really understand fast bowling, like Ian Bishop said we need to be patient with him &give him time #WIvIND

The Supreme Consciousness @realcvrane



The only change i would've not made is that of Umran Malik. We need to bowl his entire 10 over quota atleast for 8 matches before ruling him out.



@BCCI @ImRo45



#INDvsWI twitter.com/realcvrane/sta… Good Job by Rahul Dravid not getting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team.The only change i would've not made is that of Umran Malik. We need to bowl his entire 10 over quota atleast for 8 matches before ruling him out.@BCCI @ImRo45

It's_Shankar_jani @ItsShankarjani1 @BCCI Yaar umran malik ko kyu barbad kar rahe ho, ye jaidev kuch nhi kar payega

mayank gupta @mayank00 @BCCI @Jaspritbumrah93 Where's Umran Malik ? You will finish his carrier soon.., he should be consistent on the tours like these...

depressed ict fan @ankmehta45 3 match nahi khila sakte Umran Malik ko toh kya matlb hai

"It's a good opportunity for us to set up a good total": Hardik Pandya

Speaking after losing the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya expressed excitement about playing the series decider as it presented them an opportunity of contesting in a pressure game. The all-rounder revealed that they were also looking forward to bat first and post a decent target on the board. Pandya said:

"We're one-all and going into the decider, so we're pretty excited for the opportunity to get the win and perform under pressure. Looks like a good surface, I don't think much will change much. I would have liked to bat first anyway, it might change later. It's a good opportunity for us to set up a good total."

On the changes to playing XI, he added:

"Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar.

India Playing XI

Ishan Kishan(wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.