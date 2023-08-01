"Yaar Umran Malik ko kyu barbad kar rahe ho"- Fans slam Indian management for dropping Umran Malik for the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India management faced the wrath of fans after Umran Malik was dropped from the playing XI for the 3rd ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. The series is currently level at 1-1 going into the deciding match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl yet again. They went in with the same combination, which won them the second ODI last week. Team India continued to rest veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the second match on the trot. As a result, Hardik Pandya continued as skipper for this contest.
The visitors made two changes to their playing XI after suffering a deflating loss in the second ODI. Umran Malik and Axar Patel were left out in favor of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat. Ruturaj makes his ODI debut, while Unadkat made a comeback into the 50-over format for the first time since 2013.
Umran Malik's exclusion from the team was not received well by the fans as they felt the management should have persisted with him and given him a fair chance. Malik played in the first two ODIs of the series, but did not get to bowl much. He only bowled three overs each in those games before being dropped for the series finale.
"It's a good opportunity for us to set up a good total": Hardik Pandya
Speaking after losing the toss, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya expressed excitement about playing the series decider as it presented them an opportunity of contesting in a pressure game. The all-rounder revealed that they were also looking forward to bat first and post a decent target on the board. Pandya said:
"We're one-all and going into the decider, so we're pretty excited for the opportunity to get the win and perform under pressure. Looks like a good surface, I don't think much will change much. I would have liked to bat first anyway, it might change later. It's a good opportunity for us to set up a good total."
On the changes to playing XI, he added:
"Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar.
India Playing XI
Ishan Kishan(wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies Playing XI
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.