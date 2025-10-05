"Dhoni se to badla nhi le paya uske banaya pasandida players se le leta hu"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announces India squad for Australia Tour 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Australia Tour. It will commence Down Under on October 19, after the conclusion of the ongoing West Indies Test series at home.The selectors took a major decision by replacing Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as ODI captain. It was a debatable call as Sharma lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 without losing a single game in the tournament earlier this year. Nine months before that, he ended India's 11-year ICC trophy drought by leading them to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back on the field in international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy. Bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the ODI side as selectors wanted to manage his workload. Flamboyant middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the series.Suryakumar Yadav will continue as skipper in T20Is, with Gill as his deputy. All-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to a fitness issue, with Nitish Kumar Reddy taking his place in the squad.Fans expressed disappointment about some of the selectors' decisions, removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy and not selecting a few talented players for the Australian tour. They conveyed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One of the sarcastic memes read:&quot;Dhoni se to badla nhi le paya uske banaya pasandida players se le leta hu (I couldn't take revenge on Dhoni, so I will take it out on the players he likes).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are Team India's squads for the Australia Tour:ODI Team: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli.T20I Team: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.Team India will kick off their Australia Tour with the first ODI in Perth on October 19. It will conclude with the fifth and final T20I in Brisbane on November 8.