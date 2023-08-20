"Yashasvi Jaiswal is also following path of Shubman Gill" - Twitter reacts to the young opener falling cheaply again in second Ireland T20I

Team India's fans online have reacted to Yashavi Jaiswal's continued struggles in his young international T20 career. He was dismissed for only 18 off 11 deliveries in the second game against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

Jaiswal got off to a sensational start with two 4s and a maximum in his brief stay. However, he couldn't resist the temptation to pull Craig Young and picked out the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

The southpaw also fell to Young off the bowler's first delivery in the opening T20I, scoring 24 off 23 balls.

The 21-year-old had a spectacular start to his international career in the two-Test series against the West Indies. Jaiswal scored 266 runs at an average of 88.66, including 171 on debut.

However, he endured low scores in two of the three T20s against the West Indies that preceded the ongoing Ireland series.

Jaiswal has recently set Indian domestic cricket on fire with his breathtaking performances in first-class, List-A cricket, and the IPL. During the 2023 IPL season, the destructive left-hander scored an incredible 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

Hence, the batter's struggles in the T20Is have been surprising for fans on social media. While most supported the youngster, particularly his aggressive approach, some also called for Jaiswal to grab his chances to nail down a spot in the Indian side.

Team India looking to seal the T20I series against Ireland

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson resurrected the Indian innings after a shaky start.

Following their two-run win in the rain-reduced opening T20I, Team India are looking to seal the three-match series against Ireland.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue raced to 29/0 in 3.3 overs on Sunday before losing two wickets, that of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, in four balls.

The slip-up had India struggling at 34/2. However, vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson stitched together a classy 71-run partnership off 49 deliveries for the third wicket.

Samson again threw away a chance at a big score by getting dismissed for 40 against the run of play. Meanwhile, Gaikwad completed his half-century before falling three overs later for 58.

After the loss of the set batters, Rinku Singh scratched around to begin his first international innings along with the returning Shivam Dube, who endured a similar horror show.

Just as it appeared like Ireland could restrict India to a mediocre total, Rinku flexed his muscles. He smashed star bowler McCarthy for two 6s and a boundary in the penultimate over.

Dube joined in the act by smashing Mark Adair for a couple of sixes of the first two balls of the final over. The duo propelled the Indian side to a potentially match-winning total of 185/5 in 20 overs.

The Asian giants suffered a shocking 3-2 series defeat against the lowly West Indies before the Ireland rubber.