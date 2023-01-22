Yashasvi Jaiswal declared fit for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Maharashtra

In some good news for Mumbai ahead of their do-or-die Ranji Trophy 2022-23 league match against Maharashtra, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been declared fit for the game. The match starts on Tuesday, January 24, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Jaiswal, 21, missed Mumbai’s last two matches due to a bout of gastroenteritis. He registered scores of 0 and 66 in his last Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu, which was also played at the Brabourne Stadium from January 3 to 6. Earlier, he had smashed 162 in Mumbai’s innings win over Hyderabad.

Sharing an update on Jaiswal’s fitness, a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told The Times of India:

“The fitness test reports of Yashasvi are ok. He is fit to play as per the Mumbai team’s doctor, Parteki and trainer Vishal Chitrakar. And hence the selectors have agreed mutually to add Yashasvi in the squad.”

Jaiswal will open against Maharashtra with Divyaansh Saxena. The latter received his maiden call-up for the Ranji Trophy, replacing Musheer Khan. The source was quoted as telling TOI about the development:

“Musheer has been asked to play the U-25 team’s next match, which starts from Sunday. He got five innings, but couldn’t manage to capitalize on his chances. Divyaansh scored 250 against Saurashtra for the U-25 team against Saurashtra in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy recently. That kind of form can’t be ignored.

“With Prithvi (Shaw) not available, Mumbai need someone to provide them with a good start to their innings.”

Shaw has been picked in the Indian team for the T20Is against New Zealand, which will be played from January 27 to February 1.

Mumbai’s hopes of qualifying for the knockouts received a major blow following their eight-wicket loss to Delhi in their previous game. They need at least a first-innings lead win over Maharashtra to stay in contention for the knockouts.

Mumbai’s squad for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Maharashtra

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Yashavi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Awasthi, Divyaansh Saxena, Royston Dias, Prasad Pawar, Suved Parkar, Siddharth Raut, Dhrumil Matkara, Deepak Shetty.

