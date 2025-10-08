Yashasvi Jaiswal goes down, Mohammed Siraj gains in latest ICC rankings after IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Several Team India stars benefited in the latest ICC Test rankings after their thumping win over the West Indies in the series opener in Ahmedabad. Ace pacer Mohammed Siraj jumped up by three spots to 12th on the bowler rankings, while also achieving a career-best rating of 718 points. The in-form pacer finished the game with seven wickets across the two innings.

While his fast-bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah remained atop the bowler rankings, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav gained massively with his performance in the first West Indies Test. Kuldeep moved up by seven points to become joint-21st after his four-wicket outing.

The Indian batters also enjoyed gains on the ICC Test rankings, with Ravindra Jadeja moving up by six spots to No. 25 after his unbeaten 104 in the series opener. The other centurion, KL Rahul, also jumped four places to become the 35th-ranked Test batter in the world.

Jadeja also widened his lead atop the Test all-rounder rankings, as his spin-bowling partner Washington Sundar moved up by four places to No. 11. Yet, it wasn't all joy for the Indian players as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped two places to fall outside the top-five to seventh place on the batter rankings.

Team India dominated the West Indies from start to finish in the Ahmedabad Test

Team India presented new captain Shubman Gill with the ideal gift in his first home Test as captain in the series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. Despite losing the toss, the Indian bowlers decimated the West Indian batting lineup to bowl them out for 162 in the first innings.

The hosts then piled on the runs with the bat, finishing their first innings on 448/5 declared, thanks to centuries from Jadeja, Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel. Facing a heavy defeat, the West Indies offered no resistance the second time around as they were shot out for 146.

India completed a dominant win inside three days by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-two affair. Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his century in the first innings and four-wicket haul in the second.

The second and final Test will be played at Delhi, starting Friday, October 10. India is on a two-game winning streak in Tests, dating back to the tour of England.

