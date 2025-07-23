Yashasvi Jaiswal hits Jofra Archer for lucky boundary while trying to duck in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 23, 2025 17:52 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action against England in 4th Test. [Getty Images]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal unintentionally played a half-hearted upper cut off England pacer Jofra Archer on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The left-hander was floored by the bouncer but kept going with the bat till the last moment to ensure the ball flew over the slips for a boundary.

Notably, Jaiswal played with caution and aggression against the English pacer after getting dismissed by the same bowler twice for scores of 13 and 0 in the third Test at Lord’s.

The shot came in the 24th over of India’s first innings. Archer bowled a half-tracker, and Jaiswal looked to evade but kept his bat hanging up. He followed his gut instincts to find an edge over the slip fielders.

Sharing the clip, Star Sports' official handle on X wrote:

"Lost the balance, not the timing. Just a gentle touch from Yashasvi Jaiswal - and it races away for four!"

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide a promising start to India in the 4th Test against England

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a solid start after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth Test.

At Lunch, the tourists were 78 without loss after 26 overs, with Rahul and Jaiswal batting on 40 (82) and 36 (74), respectively.

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill and company made three changes as Sai Sudharasan, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj (debut) made it to the playing XI. The trio replaced Karun Nair (dropped), Nitish Reddy, and Akash Deep (both injured).

Meanwhile, England made a solitary change as Liam Dawson made his Test comeback after 2017. The 35-year-old replaced injured spinner Shoaib Bashir.

The Ben Stokes-led side are leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin. The hosts won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley and then emerged triumphant by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s. Meanwhile, the visitors won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

