Yashasvi Jaiswal hits Jofra Archer for lucky boundary while trying to duck in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal unintentionally played a half-hearted upper cut off England pacer Jofra Archer on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The left-hander was floored by the bouncer but kept going with the bat till the last moment to ensure the ball flew over the slips for a boundary.Notably, Jaiswal played with caution and aggression against the English pacer after getting dismissed by the same bowler twice for scores of 13 and 0 in the third Test at Lord’s.The shot came in the 24th over of India’s first innings. Archer bowled a half-tracker, and Jaiswal looked to evade but kept his bat hanging up. He followed his gut instincts to find an edge over the slip fielders.Sharing the clip, Star Sports' official handle on X wrote:&quot;Lost the balance, not the timing. Just a gentle touch from Yashasvi Jaiswal - and it races away for four!&quot;Watch the video below:KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide a promising start to India in the 4th Test against EnglandKL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a solid start after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth Test.At Lunch, the tourists were 78 without loss after 26 overs, with Rahul and Jaiswal batting on 40 (82) and 36 (74), respectively.Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill and company made three changes as Sai Sudharasan, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj (debut) made it to the playing XI. The trio replaced Karun Nair (dropped), Nitish Reddy, and Akash Deep (both injured).Meanwhile, England made a solitary change as Liam Dawson made his Test comeback after 2017. The 35-year-old replaced injured spinner Shoaib Bashir.The Ben Stokes-led side are leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin. The hosts won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley and then emerged triumphant by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s. Meanwhile, the visitors won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.