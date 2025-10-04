Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off excellent diving catch to send Shai Hope packing on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:30 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his brillant fielding. [Getty Images]

India’s gun fielder Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off an exceptional catch to dismiss Shai Hope on Day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The 23-year-old dived to complete the catch and send the wicketkeeper-batter packing for just one run off 14 balls.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 21st over of West Indies’ second innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a short delivery outside off, and Hope went for a cut but only managed a top edge. The ball came looping towards the right of Jaiswal at short third, and the fielder moved in the right direction before he dived to grab it with both hands. The youngster looked delighted after completing the catch as he celebrated with his teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier provided an impressive start to India with the bat, scoring 36 off 54 balls with the help of seven fours.

West Indies lose half their side for 21 in one-sided contest against India in series opener; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Reddy take exceptional catches

West Indies again looked clueless with the bat in the series opener against India on Day 3 of the opening Test. Ravindra Jadeja was the wreaker-in-chief with the ball with three quick wickets in the morning session, including opener John Campbell (14), Brandon King (5), and Shai Hope (1).

Ad

At the time of writing, the tourists were 49/5 after 23 overs, with Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves at the crease.

Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy also bagged a stunning catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Earlier in the day, India declared before the start of play at 448/5 in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel (125), Ravindra Jadeja (104*), and KL Rahul (100) slammed their respective centuries. Jurel and Jadeja together stitched a 206-run stand for the fifth wicket. Captain Shubman Gill also contributed a half-century. Meanwhile, WI skipper Roston Chase picked up two wickets against the hosts.

Ad

Notably, India are yet to lose a Test against West Indies at home since the 1994/95 series. A win would help the Shubman Gill-led side consolidate their third place in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications