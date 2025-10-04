Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off excellent diving catch to send Shai Hope packing on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India’s gun fielder Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off an exceptional catch to dismiss Shai Hope on Day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The 23-year-old dived to complete the catch and send the wicketkeeper-batter packing for just one run off 14 balls.The dismissal came in the 21st over of West Indies’ second innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a short delivery outside off, and Hope went for a cut but only managed a top edge. The ball came looping towards the right of Jaiswal at short third, and the fielder moved in the right direction before he dived to grab it with both hands. The youngster looked delighted after completing the catch as he celebrated with his teammates.Watch the video below:Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier provided an impressive start to India with the bat, scoring 36 off 54 balls with the help of seven fours.West Indies lose half their side for 21 in one-sided contest against India in series opener; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Reddy take exceptional catchesWest Indies again looked clueless with the bat in the series opener against India on Day 3 of the opening Test. Ravindra Jadeja was the wreaker-in-chief with the ball with three quick wickets in the morning session, including opener John Campbell (14), Brandon King (5), and Shai Hope (1).At the time of writing, the tourists were 49/5 after 23 overs, with Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves at the crease.Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy also bagged a stunning catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul.Earlier in the day, India declared before the start of play at 448/5 in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel (125), Ravindra Jadeja (104*), and KL Rahul (100) slammed their respective centuries. Jurel and Jadeja together stitched a 206-run stand for the fifth wicket. Captain Shubman Gill also contributed a half-century. Meanwhile, WI skipper Roston Chase picked up two wickets against the hosts.Notably, India are yet to lose a Test against West Indies at home since the 1994/95 series. A win would help the Shubman Gill-led side consolidate their third place in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.