Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube to be rewarded with BCCI contracts soon after breakout year - Reports

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, who have had a memorable 2023, particularly in the shortest format, will soon be included in the BCCI central contract list. The duo were part of the Indian team that secured the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, and by the looks of it, are set to play a starring role in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Jaiswal made his international debut in 2023 during the West Indies tour following a landmark 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The youngster has cemented himself a spot in the pool of players for the T20I and Test format, having played regularly since his debut.

Dube, on the other hand, has made a resounding comeback into the scheme of things after an underwhelming start to his international career. He has made a strong case for himself with consecutive fifties in the ongoing home T20I series against Afghanistan.

"The selectors and the team management want him to bowl more and more, as that adds immense value to Dube as a player. This is why he is bowling a fair bit during this series. If he can chip in with a few overs with the ball, he can cement his place in the side for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. This is crucial because he is the ideal backup to the injury-prone Hardik Pandya," a reliable source in the BCCI told TOI.

Dube has bowled in both matches against Afghanistan so far, claiming two wickets. He was even handed the responsibility of bowling the penultimate over in the second T20I in Indore, where the conditions were difficult for the bowlers.

Before coming into the T20I series, he had claimed figures of 2-13 and 4-10 in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Bihar in Patna.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube starred in Team India's win over Afghanistan in Indore

The in-form duo scored fifties as Team India secured the home series against Afghanistan with a game to spare. Tasked with chasing down 173 on a flat surface, Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off just 34 deliveries.

Dube, coming in at No. 4, continued his fine form with an unbeaten 63 runs off 32 deliveries. The left-handed pair shared a 92-run partnership for the third wicket to help the hosts chase down the total with more than four overs to spare.

