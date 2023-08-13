Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill equal India's highest opening partnership in T20Is

Team India young sensations Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill achieved a significant milestone in the fourth T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill on Saturday (August 12). Jaiswal and Gill equalled the record for the highest opening partnership for India in T20Is.

The duo put on 165 runs against the West Indies, equalling the partnership of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017. That game saw Rohit smash 118 off 43, laced with 12 fours and 10 sixes, while Rahul made 89.

The Men in Blue smacked 260 in that game and won by 88 runs. Meanwhile, the two young openers sizzled in a pursuit of 179 as India levelled the five-match T20I series with a nine-wicket victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scores with 84, notches up maiden T20I half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat after scoring a fifty. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The left-hnder, who made his T20I debut in the third game of the series and fell cheaply, redeemed himself in style at Lauderhill. The left-hander reached his half-century in the 11th over with a scoop over backward square leg.

The previous over of the innings saw the two youngsters raise a 100-run stand. Earlier, West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 61, while Shai Hope contributed a composed 45.

The West Indies got their only wicket in the form of Gill, who holed out to mid-wicket for 77 off 47. The final T20I or the deciding game of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue. Jaiswal also earned the Player of the Match award for his 45-ball 84, laced with 11 fours and three towering sixes.

The West Indies tour has indeed proved to be a dream start to the youngster's career, having started with 171 in the opening Test in Dominica. The 21-year-old might have also put his name forward to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad next year.