Yashasvi Jaiswal slams double ton, Abhimanyu Easwaran hits 154 as Rest of India dominate Day 1 of Irani Cup 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant 213, while Abhimanyu Easwaran struck 154 as Rest of India dominated Madhya Pradesh on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on Wednesday (March 1).

Rest of India elected to bat first on winning the toss and reached 381-3 in 87 overs by stumps. At the close of play, Saurabh Kumar was unbeaten on 0, and Baba Indrajith was on 3.

Rest of India got off to a poor start, as captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 2 in the third over of the day. Agarwal had a poke at a full delivery outside off stump from Avesh Khan that shaped away and nicked the batter's bat en route the keeper.

There was not much joy for Madhya Pradesh after that, though. Jaiswal and Easwaran added a mammoth 371 runs for the second wicket, taking the MP attack to the cleaners. While Jaiswal struck 30 fours and three sixes in his 259-ball knock, Easwaran hit 17 fours and two sixes in his innings that lasted 240 balls.

After Agarwal’s early dismissal, Jaiswal and Easwaran eased into a century partnership as Rest of India went to lunch at 123-1. Easwaran was the first to reach his hundred and got there in some style, whacking Saransh Jain for four and six off consecutive deliveries.

A few overs later, Jaiswal also brought up three figures, cutting Arham Aquil for four to the cover fence. The big hits kept flowing as the batting side headed into tea at 242-1.

Jaiswal races to double ton in last session

Jaiswal switched gears in the last session, racing past 150 with three consecutive fours in an over from Ankit Kushwah. He then took on MP's left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, slamming him for consecutive fours.

The fielding side did not help their cause either, dropping Jaiswal twice in the space of three deliveries. The young left-hander rode his luck to bring up his double hundred by dabbing a full and wide delivery from Shubham Sharma to third man for four.

The superb partnership ended when Avesh knocked over Jaiswal with the new ball. The MP pacer got a good length delivery to come in from round the wicket to dislodge the double centurion’s middle stump.

Off the very next delivery, Easwaran was run out by a direct hit from Saransh Jain as the fielding side finally had some reason to celebrate after a long day of toil.

