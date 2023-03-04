Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes another ton as Rest of India set MP 437-run target in Irani Cup 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal followed up his first-innings double century with another hundred in the second innings as the Rest of India set Madhya Pradesh (MP) a target of 437 in the Irani Cup 2023. MP went to stumps on Day 4 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior at 81/2. They needed a further 356 runs for an improbable victory on Sunday, March 5

Resuming their second innings on 85/1, the Rest of India were bowled out for 246 in 71.3 overs. Abhimanyu Easwaran (28) was the first batter to be dismissed on the day. He was knocked over by pacer Avesh Khan with a back-of-a-length delivery that kept low.

Baba Indrajith and Yash Dhull both fell for ducks as the Rest of India slipped to 108/4 in the Irani Cup 2023 clash. Indrajith was trapped lbw by Avesh, while Dhull edged the first ball he faced from Ankit Kushwah to slip.

Rest of India were five down for 122 when Upendra Yadav also fell leg before to Kushwah. However, Jaiswal ensured that his team ended up with a sizeable lead to keep the pressure on MP. Even as wickets fell at the other end, he kept attacking. The southpaw struck 16 fours and three sixes in his knock of 144, which came off only 157 balls.

Jaiswal and Atit Sheth (30) added 61 runs for the sixth wicket before a mix-up led to the latter’s run-out. Jaiswal was the eighth man out in the innings. His brilliant knock was ended by a beauty from Saransh Jain.

The off-spinner tossed up on a length delivery on off stump and got the ball to grip and spin. The set batter misjudged the spin and ended up getting bowled. He had, however, done his job, putting the Rest of India in a commanding position.

Following Jaiswal’s dismissal, Shubham Sharma ensured the tail did not wag, sending back Navdeep Saini (0) and Mukesh Kumar (0) off successive deliveries.

Himanshu Mantri’s half-century gives MP faint hope in Irani Cup 2023

After being set a highly challenging target of 437 runs, MP got off to a horror start as Mukesh Kumar trapped Arham Aquil leg before for a second-ball duck. Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma (13) added 51 runs for the second wicket before Saurabh Kumar outfoxed the latter and cleaned him up.

At stumps on Day 4 of the Irani Cup 2023, Mantri was unbeaten on 51 off 78 balls, having struck eight fours. Harsh Gawli was giving him company on 15*.

