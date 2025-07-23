Yashasvi Jaiswal upper cuts Ben Stokes for a six shortly before Lunch on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal clobbered a six off Ben Stokes before lunch on day one of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The left-handed batter played a powerful upper cut, making full use of a poor delivery from Stokes to send the ball over the fence.The moment occurred in the 25th over of the innings and the second last before the lunch break on the opening day. With the England captain banging the ball halfway down the pitch, and no third man in place, Jaiswal gave himself some room to cut the delivery and collected a maximum. It was also the first six of the game.Watch the video here:The southpaw walked to lunch unbeaten at 36 off 74 deliveries with six boundaries and a maximum. He had added 78 runs with his opening partner, KL Rahul.Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply in both innings of the third Test against EnglandYashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Getty)Yashasvi Jaiswal's twin failures in the Lord's Test came slightly under the scanner ahead of the decisive fourth Test. Jaiswal perished to Jofra Archer in both innings at Lord's, managing scores of 13 and 0. The visitors eventually lost the hard-fought contest by 22 runs in pursuit of 193 in the fourth innings, going down 2-1 in the five-Test series.Earlier in the day at Old Trafford, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss for the fourth consecutive time in the series and sent India into bat, given the cloudy conditions. The hosts triggered one change to their XI, bringing in Liam Dawson for the injured Shoaib Bashir. India, meanwhile, carried out three changes, drafting in B Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj for Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.Deep and Reddy are notably injured, with the latter ruled out of the remainder of the tour. At the time of writing, the post-lunch session had begun and India were 92/0 after 29.1 overs.