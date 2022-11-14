“To ky teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru?” - Yastika Bhatia gives it back to troll who told her not to play T20s

India women’s cricketer Yastika Bhatia has slammed a troll who “advised” her not to play T20 matches while commenting on a Twitter post. She taunted the troll and stated whether she should also sit at home and pass comments.

Yastika, 22, is leading West Zone in the senior women’s inter zonal T20 competition. On Monday, November 14, the keeper-batter smashed 64 off 55 balls, opening the innings against South Zone at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B in Lucknow.

Despite her impressive half-century, West Zone stumbled to 106/8 in the 19th over while chasing 124. However, Neha Chavda smashed an unbeaten 16 off eight balls, slamming one four and a six, to lift West Zone to a two-wicket victory in the thrilling senior women’s inter zonal T20 match.

Following the conclusion of the close match, a Twitter user named Krithika praised West Zone and Yastika in her post and wrote:

“What a win for West Zone. Chavda's 8-ball 16, in the end, take them over the line after captain Yastika Bhatia's half-century. The team needed 50 from their last five. West Zone win by 2 wickets.”

The cricketer shared the post with three red heart emojis. However, a troll replied to the post and needlessly commented:

“Are bhen..mat khel T20..😭🙏. (Don’t play T20)”

Giving it back, Yastika asked the troll:

"To ky teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru?🤪 (Then should I sit at home and pass comment like you?)”

West Zone finished second in the points table with four wins and one loss from five games. They will take on table-toppers Central Zone in the senior women’s inter zonal T20 final on November 16 in Lucknow.

Yastika Bhatia’s impressive run in the senior women’s inter zonal T20

Yastika is the second-leading run-getter in the senior women’s inter zonal T20 competition. In five matches, she has smashed 202 runs at an impressive average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 108.02.

One of the most promising young players on the India women’s circuit, the cricketer has featured in one Test, 19 ODIs, and eight T20Is. She has registered four half-centuries in the ODI format with a best of 64.

