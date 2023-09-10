"Ye back spasm mujhe kab hua"- Top 10 funny Shreyas Iyer memes after KL Rahul replaces him in Indian playing XI for Super 4 match vs Pakistan 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer missed out from the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The Mumbaikar had been out of action since the BGT series against Australia in March earlier this year, where he suffered a back injury. He then underwent surgery, which forced him to miss the WTC final, IPL, and many other series. After finishing his rehabilitation at the NCA, he regained match fitness.

Shreyas Iyer made his much-awaited comeback during the Asia Cup 2023 group match against Pakistan, scoring 14 runs from 9 balls while batting at number four.

At the toss of Sunday's game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced that Iyer was not playing due to a back spasm. Another comeback man, KL Rahul, replaced him in the team.

I am just intrigued by Shreyas Iyer's fitness: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar was not pleased after learning about Iyer's niggle ahead of the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

He pointed out that the talented middle-order batter has recently returned from a long injury hiatus and was surprised to see him on the bench again due to a fitness issue. Speaking to Star Sports just after the toss of the IND vs PAK clash, Manjrekar said:

"I am just intrigued by Shreyas Iyer's fitness, if that's the case. He has had a long layoff. The big story was Iyer is fit nowadays. He played the first two games. He looked good in that game against Pakistan, scored 20-odd runs. And now he has got a back spasm."

He added:

"You know you have got to start looking at players if they are going to be such an issue for the captain, the team management. They have been so patient, waiting for him to come back in the first match. He was there for the second game. But he has missed out due to back spasm. That's unfortunate, it's a forced change."

Which two players among Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan should feature in Indian playing XI? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.