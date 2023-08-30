"Ye bhed bhav kyu?"- Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Team India is all set to clash with their neighboring nations in Asia Cup 2023, which commences on August 30, Wednesday. Pakistan will square off against Nepal in the curtain raiser of the continental event at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Due to the ODI World Cup this year, the Asia Cup will also be played in ODI format. Most participating teams might be viewing it as a dress rehearsal to fine-tune their team combinations and strategies ahead of the flagship tournament in October.

Last year Asia Cup happened in the T20 format, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious by beating Pakistan. The Tournament was last held in the ODI format in 2018 in UAE. Rohit Sharma-led India side dominated throughout and emerged victorious by beating Bangladesh in the final.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for Asia Cup 2023, hoping to witness several high-octane clashes, with teams developing interesting rivalries over the past few years. They expressed their anticipation in their unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023

Schedule of group stage matches:

Match 1: August 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Group A - Multan, Pakistan, 3:00 PM IST

Match 2: August 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST

Match 3: September 2 - India vs Pakistan, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST

Match 4: September 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 PM IST

Match 5: September 4 - India vs Nepal, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST

Match 6: September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 PM IST

The itinerary for the Super Four stage:

Match 1: September 6 - A1 vs B2 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 PM IST

Match 2: Spetember 9 - B1 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 3: September 10 - A1 vs A2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 4: September 12 - A2 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 5: September 14 - A1 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 6: September 15 - A2 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 17 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.