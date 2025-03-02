"Ye bol rahe hain agle match mein 5 spinners khilao"- Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable win vs New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Team India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the 12th match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 2) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, Rohit Sharma and company sealed the pole position in the Group A points table, while the Kiwis occupied the second spot.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue notched up a respectable total of 249/9 in 50 overs on the back of contributions from Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42), and Hardik Pandya (45). Kiwi pacer Matt Henry ended up with a five-wicket haul in his eight-over spell after conceding 42 runs.

In reply, Kane Williamson tried to anchor the chase with a sensible knock of 81 (120) but failed to finish the job. He did not receive much support from other New Zealand batters. Playing his first match in the Champions Trophy, Varun Chakravarthy made an instant impression with a five-wicket haul, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Fans enjoyed the contest between India and New Zealand on Sunday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Ye bol rahe hain agle match mein 5 spinners khilao (He is saying to play five spinners in the next match)."

Here are some other memes:

"It was important for us to finish the game on a high" - India captain Rohit Sharma after win vs New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win, saying that it was important to finish on a high note ahead of the semi-finals.

Rohit said:

"It was important for us to finish the game on a high. New Zealand were playing really well and it was important to get the result. The Shreyas Axar partnership was crucial. The total which we got was enough to work it out. We had the confidence, the bowlers stepped up and did the job. Look Varun has got something different so we wanted to try and see what he can offer."

He continued:

"We have to think what we want to do in the next game. If he gets it right it's very difficult to read him. No absolutely, it's very critical when you are playing such a short tournament. You want to win possibly every games. You have to correct the mistakes quickly. Australia is gonna be a good game. They have a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well. It will start from ball one. We need to think what we need to do on that particular day."

Team India will face Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) in Dubai.

