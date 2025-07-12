"Ye hota hai jis din jaiswal ball purani naa kare" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Lord's

Team India reached 145 for three in their first innings at the stumps on Day Two of the third Test against England on Friday (July 11) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. They still trail by 242 runs, with seven wickets in hand.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes resumed England's first innings earlier in the morning with an overnight total of 251/4. Root brought up his 37th century soon after the resumption, as he ended on 99 the previous evening.

Jasprit Bumrah later dismissed Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104), and Chris Woakes (0) in quick succession to reduce England to 271/7 and put India in a good position. Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) played well in the end and took their side to a decent first innings total of 387. Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets apiece for the visiting team.

Jofra Archer gave England a good start with the ball by dismissing flamboyant Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) in the second over. Karun Nair (40) and KL Rahul steadied things after an early wicket with a 61-run partnership for the second wicket. During the final session, English bowlers dismissed Nair and Shubman Gill (16) to get back on top in the contest. KL Rahul (53*) and Rishabh Pant (19*) then steered India to 145/3 at stumps with an unbeaten 38-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded on the second day of the Lord's Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Ye hota hai jis din jaiswal ball purani naa kare (This is what happens the day Jaiswal doesn't make the ball old)," a fan wrote on X.

"If we concede a lead, it should be small" - Aakash Chopra after stumps on Day of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the second day of the Lord's Test and opined that it has been a slow-moving contest, with the pitch getting faster. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"We are 242 runs behind for sure, but it's been a very slow-moving match. I am still wondering whether the pitch is difficult for batting or the batters are batting with a different approach, because both England and India have moved at a slow pace. The pitch has gotten a little faster. I feel we need to go beyond 387."

Chopra continued:

"If we concede a lead, it should be small. You want to bat long now because when you have to bat last, it's important that, when you bat second, you bat a lot bigger and a lot longer. Generally, runs per innings keep reducing, although the most runs were scored in the WTC final in the final innings at this ground. This does not look like that pitch."

Which team has upper hand in the third Test after Day 2? Let us know your views in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Lord's Test here.

