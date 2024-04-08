"Ye ladke, susth murge hai sab"- Rohit Sharma's hilarious remark on his stump mic comments

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been well known for his sense of humour and epic one-liners. Some of his comments were heard on stump mic as well and went viral, especially during India's recently-concluded Test series against England.

One of the stump mic comments that went viral was when Rohit told the players "koi garden mein nahi ghumega (no one will roam in the garden)", urging them to be more attentive in the field.

Speaking to famous comedian Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about why his stump mic comments go viral:

"I do say things on the ground. Unfortunately, where I stand, it's right behind the stump mic. So whatever I say, people probably get to hear the most of it. But I don't even have a choice. Ye ladke, susth murge hai sab (these boys are lazy bums). They don't even run. So I have to use that language."

While Rohit is known for his notorious comments to the youngsters, several of them have been vocal about how well the Indian captain looked after them. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan thrived under Rohit's leadership in the Test series against England.

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma shared banter on the show

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was also present on the same show and he disagreed when Rohit Sharma claimed that the youngsters do not put enough effort. Shreyas said:

"This is wrong. This is wrong I don't agree with this."

To this, Rohit cheekily replied:

"Prove it then and I won't say it."

Shreyas was dropped from the Test team during the series due to poor form. He also wasn't considered for the BCCI central contract and many felt it was because he missed Ranji Trophy quarterfinals for Mumbai.