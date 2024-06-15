"Ye sab BCCI ka saazish hai, BCCI=ICC"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's group stage elimination in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan got eliminated from the 2024 T20 World Cup on Friday (June 15) after the match between the USA and Ireland got washed out at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The 30th match of the World Cup got abandoned due to wet patches on the outfield. As a result, Ireland and the USA shared a point each.

With five points from four games, the United States became the second team from Group A after India to qualify for Super 8. As Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada can't reach five points or more now, the three teams are out of the tournament. The Men in Green are certainly responsible for their fate as they lost against the USA and India.

Fans took note of Babar Azam's team's eviction from the 2024 T20 World Cup and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and X. Here are some of the best memes:

"There is tension regarding the middle order and lower middle order"- Misbah-ul-Haq after Pakistan gets eliminated from T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq highlighted issues in the Babar Azam-led team after their poor performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out that the team has lacked proper middle and lower-order batters for the last couple of years.

Misbah questioned the management and selectors for not working on the issue and identifying the right players for the positions. In an interaction on Ten Sports, he said:

"There is tension regarding the middle order and lower middle order. In the last three World Cups, there is a question mark over who will play at 4, 5, or 6? Every player plays at the top, opener or No.3. There is no player for 4,5, and 6."

He continued:

"Only the best players come like Azam and Iftikhar, but they are also unable to perform up to mark. Whoever in the system should take the blame. Why are players not coming from the bottom level? You need them but there is no work in that regard."

Do you agree with Misbah's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

