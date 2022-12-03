“Ye sab dramebazi hai” - Salman Butt’s veiled attack on Ramiz Raja for Rawalpindi pitch

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has targeted PCB chief Ramiz Raja for the flat pitch in the ongoing Rawalpindi Test between England and the hosts, which yielded over 500 runs on Day 1.

Butt criticized the pitch, citing that players could even play with fielding bats on that pitch. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Ye sab dramebazi (drama) hai.” (All this is drama)

He added:

“If you look at the pitch, here you can play with even fielding bat, that small bat used for catching.”

The statement comes after Raja expressed dissent over the pitch, admitting it’s not a great advertisement for Test cricket.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by Geo News, he said:

“We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan. It’s embarrassing for us, especially if you have a cricketer as chairman.”

It’s worth mentioning that 1187 runs were scored for the loss of just 14 wickets on the same pitch in March this year, played between Pakistan and Australia, which ended in a draw. The wicket was termed “below average” by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

“As if we don’t know who created the pitch” – Salman Butt on Ramiz Raja

Butt also indirectly stated that the pitch curator made the pitch on the advice of Ramiz Raja. He called him a fearful person who is not result-driven.

On this, he said:

“Whoever has instructed to create the Rawalpindi pitch is a fearful person and has tiring thinking. Now, aggression is being shown to the media.”

He added:

“They are talking about things as if we don’t know who created the pitch. You don’t want to go towards a result. You try to hide your fear with pathetic acting.”

Ramiz Raja, meanwhile, feels drop-in pitches are now the only solution.

“I think our way out is for drop-in pitches if you want to nail England. For example, we’ve got to prepare a drop-in pitch that turns from ball number one.”

He continued:

“It is better than having this hodge-podge where you get a half-baked pitch which is neither quick nor spin.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan were 181/0 at the end of play on Day 2, trailing by 476 runs against England.

