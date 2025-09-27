"Ye sab in logo ka dikhawa hai dikhawa" - Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Sri Lanka through Super Over in Asia Cup 2025

Team India beat Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The contest went into a Super Over after the scores were tied at the end of the second innings. Men in Blue then held their nerves to edge their opponents in the Super Over and remained unbeaten in the tournament.After being asked to bat first, India notched up a massive score of 202/5, courtesy of a blistering half-century from opener Abhishek Sharma (61). Tilak Varma (49), Sanju Samson (39), and Axar Patel (21) lent support to him in the middle order.Pathum Nissanka (107) then smashed a brilliant century in the company of Kusal Perera (58) and others to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt during the steep chase. The Lankan team eventually reached 202/5 in 20 overs, forcing the match to go into a Super Over to decide the winner.Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled magnificently and conceded only two runs in the Super Over. Suryakumar Yadav then scored three runs on the first ball to win the game for his side.Friday night's thrilling Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka entertained the fans, who shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:&quot;Ye sab in logo ka dikhawa hai dikhawa (All this is a show off from these people),&quot; an X post read.&quot;Told the boys to play this game like a semi-final&quot; - Suryakumar Yadav after India's hard-fought win against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025At the post-match presentation, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that he advised teammates to approach the game like a semi-final. Reflecting on the victory, Yadav said:&quot;It felt like a final! Told the boys to play this game like a semi-final, wanted to maintain the energy and we sure got good game! Batting was brilliant! Sanju (Samson) going down the order and still taking responsibility, the others coming through too, just fantastic! Arshdeep (Singh) has done it for us at the back-end of innings, so, I backed him.&quot;He continued:&quot;And he had to bowl that Super Over! He has the mentality of a bowler who can bowl a Super Over. We will have a good recovery tomorrow, and get back fully charged on Sunday. The boys were clear about what they had to do, and we are so happy to be in the final! Looking forward to the final now!&quot;Men in Blue will lock horns with Pakistan in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 28) in Dubai.