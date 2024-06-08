"Pak dressing room scene before match"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of India vs Pakistan match in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the 19th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will play host to this blockbuster contest.

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their campaign in the tournament on Wednesday (June 5) with a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Ireland. On the other side, Pakistan suffered a shocking Super Over loss at the hands of the United States on Thursday. They need to win against India to strengthen their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage. A loss in this match will hurt their chances and make them dependent on other results.

The two teams have squared off in seven T20 World Cup matches so far since 2007. India dominated the rivalry by winning six of those games. Pakistan's only win came in 2021, a 10-wicket triumph in Dubai.

"You don't need a strike rate of 150 on this pitch"- Mohammad Kaif advices Virat Kohli to tone down aggression ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recently urged Virat Kohli to taper down his aggressive approach in the powerplay. He advised him to take the game deep against Pakistan on a tricky pitch. During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif said:

"Forget Pakistan, Virat Kohli is a danger for every team. Any team that plays against him won't find it that easy to get him out. However, I feel he will have to tone down his aggression a little. He could score only one run off five balls in the last match, stepped down the wicket, got a top edge, and got out. I feel No. 3 is Virat Kohli's right position on such a pitch where the ball is moving. "

Kaif elaborated:

"He can play till the end, run in the middle overs, and punish the bad balls. You don't need a strike rate of 150 on this pitch. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will be there - watch the ball and play proper cricketing shots. The shot against Haris Rauf we show repeatedly, he watched the ball properly in that shot, there was no slogging and no movement."

