"Ye thi tumhari aggressive batting?"- Top 10 funny memes after KL Rahul fails in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Team India's stand-in captain KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat yet again on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday, December 23, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Visiting bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 227 in the first innings on the opening day. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill then played out the remaining few overs on Thursday and remained unbeaten.

The Men in Blue began the second day with an overnight score of 19/0. Indian openers were watchful as they got off to a sedate start. KL Rahul (10 off 45 balls) especially went into a shell playing defensively. The strategy backfired as Taijul Islam dismissed him in the 14th over to give the hosts their first breakthrough.

It was Rahul's third consecutive failure in this series. His scores read 23 (62 balls), 22 (54 balls), and 10 (45 balls) in three innings so far. Fans were not happy with such a performance from the talented opening batter.

Ahead of this series, KL Rahul stated that the team would play an aggressive brand of cricket. Fans trolled Rahul brutally for not sticking to his own words. Here are some of the best memes in this regard:

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah Just another day of being a KL Rahul fan. Just another day of being a KL Rahul fan. https://t.co/pQcyeCC58I

𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮45 @subhu__RO45

#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND Kl rahul trying how I best opener in test. Kl rahul trying how I best opener in test.#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND https://t.co/qmVv1RLCxA

BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 No hate to KL Rahul But No hate to KL Rahul But https://t.co/1g7oLorxNa

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Trying to understand what goes on inside KL Rahul at the crease. Trying to understand what goes on inside KL Rahul at the crease. https://t.co/z6iQWtw2Rg

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets KL Rahul convincing selectors to have him in the squad before every series KL Rahul convincing selectors to have him in the squad before every series https://t.co/6suxyIz1Zv

Team India reach 86/3 at lunch on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh after KL Rahul's early departure

Shubman Gill (20) also followed his opening partner Rahul to the pavilion in the 15th over without converting his start. Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and Virat Kohli tried to steady the ship by batting sensibly. Just as the 34-run third-wicket partnership between the duo was beginning to bloom, Mominul Haque's moment of brilliance ended Pujara's vigil at the crease.

Rishabh Pant (12* off 14 balls) walked in next and went about his business in the usual manner. He kept the scoreboard ticking in the company of Kohli, taking his side to 86/3 at the end of the first session. Taijul Islam was once again the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he picked up all three wickets that fell in the session.

