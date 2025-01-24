“Yeh toh ladai lagwane wali kaam hai” - Suryakumar Yadav reacts cheekily on being asked to pick three players who can achieve T20 greatness 

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav found himself in a playful dilemma when asked to pick three players who could achieve T20 greatness. The 34-year-old recently featured in the first T20I of the five-match series against England, where the Men in Blue secured a commanding seven-wicket victory with 43 balls to spare.

In a conversation with Star Sports on their segment ‘SUPERSTARS,’ the dynamic batter was asked to name three players who could achieve T20 greatness.

Suryakumar humorously pointed out that such a question could spark a debate and went on to name Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, though he couldn’t settle on a third. He then added several other names, saying everyone has the potential to become a T20 great. He said:

“Yeh toh ladai lagwane wali kaam hai [This is something that could start an argument]. It's really difficult; it’s actually a great headache to choose. For me, I’d say Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson. But don’t make me pick three, yaar!"

"And then there’s Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh—there’s a whole line-up. They all have the potential to become T20 greats," he added.

The Indian T20I side has seen several emerging players in recent years and currently holds the top spot in the Men’s T20I Rankings with 268 rating points.

“If the bowlers hit two or three sixes, we might even reach” - Suryakumar Yadav talks about India’s chances of hitting 300 in T20Is

In the same conversation, Suryakumar Yadav was asked if India could surpass the 300-run mark in T20I cricket. The Mumbai cricketer explained that the batters are doing their part, and if the bowlers can hit a few maximums lower down the order, reaching that target is possible. He said:

“We've almost reached around 280-285. The batters are doing their job, and if the bowlers hit two or three sixes in the death, we might even reach 300. There should be some pressure on the bowlers for batting.”

Meanwhile, India’s highest total in T20I cricket stands at 297/6, achieved against Bangladesh in October 2024.

