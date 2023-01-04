“Yes, I protested” - DDCA selector stages walkout from meeting after fallout with chairman Gagan Khoda

In a major controversy in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), senior and U-25 men's selector Mayank Sidana staged a walkout from a selection meeting due to differences of opinion with Gagan Khoda, the chairman of selectors, and secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh.

On Wednesday, January 4, a meeting was called to pick the Delhi U-25 team. However, Sidana walked out, refusing to sign the squad sheet, unhappy with the way the meeting was condicted

Speaking to PTI over his decision to walk out, Sidana said:

"Yes, I protested on certain selections by chairman Gagan Khoda and other selector Anil Bhardwaj. Even secretary Siddharth Verma didn't pay heed to my objections. So I didn't sign the team sheet and walked out. Everything is recorded on camera."

Sidana, who has represented Punjab in 30 first-class, 33 List A and 22 T20 matches, alleged that Khoda did not watch any of the U-25 trial games. He claimed:

"Mr Khoda didn't watch any of the U-25 trial games and the other selector Mr Bhardwaj only wants one player in the team, Vikas Solanki. My contention was his performance when given a chance earlier in BCCI (U-25) tournaments hasn't been great but they insisted on going by trial game results. I can't support unfair practices."

Khoda, however, refused to share his side of the story and replied that he would prefer not to speak on the controversy. The former cricketer commented:

"I have played enough cricket and also been a national selector. I don't wish to demean myself reacting to Sidana's allegations. I will not say a word. You can go and ask him why did he walk out of the meeting.”

The 48-year-old represented India in a couple of ODIs back in 1998. He is also a former national selector.

Delhi head coach also under the scanner over choice of opener in Ranji clash against Saurashtra

The walkout is not the only controversy to hit the DDCA. Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma's role is also under the scanner after middle-order batter Ayush Badoni was promoted to open on Ranji Trophy debut on a damp track against Saurashtra.

Delhi’s specialist openers, Vaibhav Sharma and Salil Malhotra, are in the team hotel. As per BCCI’s rule, more than 15 players cannot be present in the dressing room.

Delhi were bundled out for 133 on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Jaydev Unadkat claimed a career-best 8/39, including a first-over hat-trick, a record in the domestic competition.

Asked about the decision to open with Badoni on a damp track, despite the presence of two specialist openers, Khoda replied:

"Look, we select a team and the coach selects the playing XI. We don't interfere.”

Saurashtra are in a dominant position against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match. They ended Day 2 at 503/6, having built up a first-innings lead of 370 runs.

