Yorkshire to resume hosting international matches after ECB lifts ban 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday lifted Yorkshire County Cricket Club's (YCCC) ban on hosting international matches at Headingley. The ban was imposed in the aftermath of a racism scandal.

The board confirmed that the club would be permitted to host international fixtures once again, given that they meet the set guidelines by March 31. The decision comes after an inspection conducted under Lord Kamlesh Patel.

"ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire County Cricket Club hosting internationals subject to key requirements being met."

Yorkshire County came under the scanner in November last year after Azeem Rafiq, who represented them from 2008-2014, alleged that he was subjected to inhumane treatment during his time with the county.

International cricket to return to Headingley in June

New Zealand are scheduled to tour England for a three-match Test series in June this year. Headingley will host the third and final fixture of the series. The encounter is set to begin on June 23.

Barry O’Brien, Interim Chair and Cricket Non-Executive Director at the ECB, said:

“The Board welcomed the hard work and actions taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club towards putting the Club on a new path. Alongside the progress already made, we considered many factors in reaching our decision. Amongst them, the impact on fans who have bought tickets in good faith and the young people who will benefit from Yorkshire’s improved outreach and pathway provisions.

"Finally, the Board was mindful that the return of international cricket will support continued change and progress at the Club,’’ he was quoted as saying by the ECB website.

The decision follows a rigorous review of progress made against several criteria set out in November 2021 to tackle racism at the club The ECB has lifted the suspension on Yorkshire County Cricket Club hosting international and major cricket matches at Headingley.The decision follows a rigorous review of progress made against several criteria set out in November 2021 to tackle racism at the club #OneRose The ECB has lifted the suspension on Yorkshire County Cricket Club hosting international and major cricket matches at Headingley. The decision follows a rigorous review of progress made against several criteria set out in November 2021 to tackle racism at the club #OneRose

O'Brien further added that the traumatic events that seem to have taken place at Yorkshire over the years will hopefully act as a catalyst in bringing about change to eradicate any form of racial discrimination in the game.

ECB also confirmed that the venue is now eligible to host an ODI fixture against South Africa in July.

