"You have to activate the ODI cricket code very quickly" - Gautam Gambhir criticizes Bangladesh's batting in Asia Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir has criticized Bangladesh's batting approach in their Asia Cup 2023 loss to Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. were bowled out for 164 after opting to bat first in the Group B clash in Pallekele on Thursday, August 31. They eventually lost the game by five wickets, with the hosts chasing down the below-par target with 11 overs to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was disappointed with Bangladesh's batting, including Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's modes of dismissals. He elaborated:

"They batted badly considering the experience they had. There were no demons on the pitch. If you see Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissals, they were not wicket-taking deliveries. They were bad shots."

The former Indian opener added:

"You have to activate the ODI cricket code very quickly. When you come to play ODI cricket after playing a lot of T20 cricket, you feel you don't have that intensity. I believe Bangladesh will be extremely disappointed with this innings."

Gambhir highlighted that Bangladesh weren't playing against Sri Lanka's frontline attack, with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka and Wanindu Hasaranga missing in action. He added that these are extremely worrying signs for the Tigers as they folded up for 160-odd against a depleted attack.

"It shows how much ability you have" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Najmul Hossain Shanto's knock

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs off 122 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

While praising Najmul Hossain Shanto for showing his class, Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Bangladesh could have set a challenging target had he batted through the innings. He stated:

"If Shanto had played till the 50th over, they might have scored 225-230 but the way he batted, especially against the short ball, whether it was against Pathirana or Rajitha, if you can pull the short ball over midwicket like that, it shows how much ability you have."

The cricketer-turned-politician feels Bangladesh's top batters need to deliver the goods if they wish to do well in the upcoming World Cup. He observed:

"Going forward, once Litton Das comes back, Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, these four or five batters have to score runs if Bangladesh have to do well in the World Cup because Bangladesh's batting lineup is extremely fragile."

Gambhir acknowledged that Bangladesh will look better once Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das are back in their lineup. However, he added that barring Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, there wasn't much quality in their batting in Thursday's game.

