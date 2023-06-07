“You also require some luck” – Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to end ICC trophy drought by winning WTC 2023 final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to end the ICC trophy drought by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London, starting later today.

The veteran reckons that the current crop of players have the experience to overcome worry and anxiety and deliver for the team in a big game. The cricketer-turned-commentator, though, believes that India need ‘luck’ to win ICC events.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar said:

“(What happens to Indian players in ICC events) At times, you notice that the bib match temperament is lacking. There comes a situation, at times, where it is required to play a different type of cricket. However, India haven't been able to do that.”

He continued:

“If you look at all our ICC trophy wins, there has been something different each time, like Kapil Dev's 175*-run knock. You also require some luck, and I think luck hasn't been on India's side in recent ICC events.”

Gavaskar added:

“There isn't a fear of failure. However, there is a fear of performance or performance anxiety at times. But with the kind of experience that this team has, I think there should not be any anxiety worry.”

For the uninitiated, Team India lost the inaugural 2021 WTC final against New Zealand by eight wickets.

“I feel this team is ready for the WTC final” – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels Team India is ready to deliver in the WTC final. The 73-year-old reckoned that the majority have performed in the IPL 2023 before leaving for London for the ultimate showdown. He said:

“If you look at the names in the Indian playing XI, everyone has skill and experience. The players will go into the match with a different mindset. Based on the performances of 10 out of these 11 players in the IPL, I feel that this team is ready for the WTC final.”

Among the big positives from IPL, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli smashed three and two centuries in the T20 league. The duo finished the season with 890 and 639 runs, respectively. Kishan returned with 454 runs in 16 games, including three half-centuries.

Ajinkya Rahane delivered for IPL 2023 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 326 runs in 14 games.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma’s form is a slight concern as he managed to score 332 runs in 16 games with only two half-centuries.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami won the purple cap for taking 28 wickets in 17 games, while Mohammed Siraj returned with 19 scalps in 14 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja came up with an all-round performance, finishing with 20 wickets and 190 runs.

