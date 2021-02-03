Kane Williamson in awe of how Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli hit the ball in T20 cricket

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has revealed that he admires the way superstars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli hit the ball with disdain in T20 cricket.

However, the 30-year-old also understands his limitations as a batsman and believes that he can contribute to his team's cause by finding out different ways of scoring runs effectively.

Speaking to Sports Today, Kane Williamson stated that he is more of a conventional type of batsman who is adept at playing orthodox cricketing shots. Nevertheless, even he is following a number of different strategies to be more impactful in the shortest format of the game.

“You always think you want to hit the ball like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat and these guys hit the ball so beautifully and you try hit as well as you can but also try and perhaps work in different areas to make an impact for the team you are in,” Kane Williamson said.

Kane Williamson has reached the highest ever rating for a New Zealand player in the latest @ICC rankings. Kane has 919 batting rating points bettering his own previous high mark of 915. Sir Richard Hadlee is the only other NZ player to reach 900 rating points (career high 909). pic.twitter.com/uccNzNLTTu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2021

Although Kane Williamson is the No.1-ranked batsman in Test cricket, he is equally effective in the shortest format of the game. He has scored 1723 runs in 62 T20Is for the Black Caps at a decent average of 33.13. In the IPL, he has been one of the most underrated players and has always delivered for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

I have been developing my game and trying new shots: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has always been committed to adapt and improve his game according to the requirements of his team. He is also trying to add new shots to his repertoire and keeping himself updated with the changing demands of the game.

“I think that has been important to me and I have been trying to do that, develop my game and try new shots and workout how you can add up to the team with the skill-set you have,” he added.

Advertisement

Williamson also feels the key to be successful across all formats is to try and understand one's role, which could differ based on the match situations.

“I think making the adjustments, having the understanding of your role in the team, I believe it's quite important,” Kane Williamson asserted.

After beating both West Indies and Pakistan at home, New Zealand have confirmed their place in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lords'.

Kane Williamson was sensational in the longest format of the game this summer, but will be keen to deliver in the upcoming five-match T20I series at home against Australia, which begins from 22nd February.