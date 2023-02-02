"You don't have to do anything different" - Shubman Gill divulges Hardik Pandya's message after scoring hundred in 3rd T20I

Shubman Gill entered the record books by scoring a hundred in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. He became the fifth Indian batter to score tons in all three formats in international cricket.

Gill came into the series decider on the back of two low scores. The youngster, whose place in the T20I team was questioned by many, silenced his critics in style.

He remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 balls, with the help of 12 boundaries and seven sixes, as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 234/4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter, who looked like a relieved man, opened up on skipper Hardik Pandya's message before the match.

"Hardik bhai told me before the series - just play your game," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "You don't have to do anything different. He kept on backing me and fortunately, it paid off."

"It feels good when you practice and it pays off," he added. "I was backing myself to get the big ones. It didn't happen for me against Sri Lanka but I'm happy to contribute and make it big in this series."

Gill finished as the highest run-scorer in the series, aggregating 144 runs in three games at an average of 72 and a strike rate of close to 185.

In response, the Kiwis never looked in line to chase down the total. They were bundled out for a mere 66 runs, with Hardik picking up four wickets.

"I don't think there is any kind of fatigue" - Shubman Gill

The Punjab-born cricketer has slowly emerged as India's all-format player in recent times. When asked about the cramped schedule, the young opener stated that it's a pleasure to represent the country across formats.

"When you are representing your country, I don't think there is any kind of fatigue. Always a pleasure to play for India in all three formats," he added further.

Gill will next be seen in action during the four-match home Test series against Australia, which gets underway in Nagpur on February 9.

