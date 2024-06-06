“You aren’t helping your team cause” – Irfan Pathan lambasts Babar Azam for 44 off 43 balls in USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took a dig at Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his poor strike rate against the USA in the T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday (June 6). Pathan pointed out that Azam cannot afford to play 40+ balls with a 100-strike rate.

Babar scored 44 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 102.33, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. He was trapped leg before wicket by Jasdeep Singh in the 16th over. The right-hander was batting on six runs off 20 deliveries at one point in the innings.

Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“On a fairly decent batting condition as a captain if you are playing 40+ ball inning with 100 strike rate. You aren’t helping your team cause.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

“Play at 160-170 or even a strike rate of 200 if the team needs it” – Misbah-ul-Haq to Babar Azam

Last month, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out that Babar Azam needs to bat a higher strike rate. He asked Babar to take criticism as motivation and develop his power game. He told Star Sports:

"Hopefully, he will bat like that and when the team requires that sort of an innings from him. If an anchor role is required, then anchor it. But you have to be potentially ready to play at 160-170 or even a strike rate of 200 if the team needs it."

"Outside noise does affect a player, but good players, who are mentally strong, top cricketers in the world, they take motivation from criticism. They write down those noises that yes, I have to answer them on the ground. Somehow, they take motivation from those voices and criticism,” Misbah added.

Babar recently scored 32 (26) and 36 (22) at strike rates of 123.08 and 163.64, respectively, against England in two T20Is. Overall, he has amassed 4,067 runs in 120 matches at a strike rate of 129.77.

Babar Azam will next be in action against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Follow the USA vs PAK T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback