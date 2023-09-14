"You can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground" - Sanjay Bangar on whether India should try out other players in Asia Cup clash vs Bangladesh

Sanjay Bangar doesn't want India to give chances to the players waiting on the sidelines in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers in Colombo on Friday, September 15. With Rohit Sharma and Co. having already secured their place in the final and Shakib Al Hasan's side having been eliminated, it's an inconsequential game for both teams.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked whether India should try out other players, as was hinted at by Paras Mhambrey in the press conference. The former Indian batting coach pointed out that none of the batters would want a break, elaborating:

"Rohit Sharma will definitely play. Shubman Gill is a youngster, so he will play. Virat Kohli likes this ground a lot, so you can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground. The players at No. 4 and No. 5 are trying to cement their places and will want to play."

Bangar added that the Indian seamers haven't had a strenuous examination either. He explained:

"The bowlers didn't need to do too much work. Jasprit Bumrah didn't have to bowl his entire quota of 10 overs in both matches. Similarly, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj also didn't have to do that."

Kohli has amassed 644 runs at an average of 107.33 in the 10 ODIs he has played at the Premadasa Stadium. Bumrah, who is returning from back surgery, bowled just five and seven overs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

"There is very little chance for us to see any different player" - Sanjay Bangar

India might play Mohammed Shami in place of either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.

Sanjay Bangar sees slim chances of India changing their winning combination. He reasoned:

"There is always a slight question mark on the fast bowlers in terms of workload management but considering the sort of combination that has been created, with three spinners and three fast bowlers, and that the batters are in rhythm, there is very little chance for us to see any different player."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Indian captain and head coach wouldn't want to break their players' rhythm. He said:

"It will be better if they play with the same players. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will not want the players' rhythm to break. There was a two-day break as well. They played three days consecutively but after that they would have got a good break of two days."

Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the Pakistan game at the last moment due to back spasms, had an extended net session on Thursday. The middle-order batter might be back in the XI at Ishan Kishan's expense, considering the latter wasn't too comfortable in the middle overs against the turning ball.

