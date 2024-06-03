"You can't be bad at cricket when RCB flows through veins" - Top 10 funny memes as Namibia edge past Oman after a super over in 2024 T20 World Cup

Namibia beat Oman in the third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The contest ended in a tie after 20 overs and needed a Super Over to decide the winner. Veteran Namibia all-rounder David Wiese performed exceptionally in the Super Over with both bat and ball to win the game for his side.

After being asked to bat first, Oman struggled on a sluggish surface and got bundled out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Middle-order player Khalid Kail top-scored for them with a sedate knock of 34 (39), while all-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood chipped in with 22 (20). Ruben Trumpelmann (4/21) and David Weise (3/28) starred for Namibia in the bowling department.

In reply, Namibia could only reach 109/6 in 20 overs after a spirited bowling effort from Oman. Thirty-seven-year-old pacer Mehran Khan stole the show for them with a sensational spell of 3-1-7-3 to keep Oman alive in the contest. Jan Frylinck (45) played well for Namibia but failed to take his side over the line.

Namibia then scored 21 runs in the super over, courtesy of cameos from David Wiese (13*) and Gerhard Erasmus (8*). Wiese then took the ball and conceded only 10 runs, defending the target successfully.

The low-scoring thriller between Namibia and Oman in the 2024 T20 World Cup entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Hope this winning momentum continues" - Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus after victory vs Oman in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus reflected on the hard-fought win and said:

"Pleased and relieved to have gotten over the line here today! It wasn't all that comfortable with the bat. We bowled really well, tied them down to under 110 but then made heavy weather of the chase. It was difficult to get momentum through the second innings because of the wicket. On this kind of pitch, it's important to take responsibility as a batter after having faced 15-20 balls as the new batter will always find it tough."

Erasmus continued:

"Jan Frylinck did an important job there. In the Super Over, we made the opportunity count and maximized it! David was clear in the dressing about bowling the Super Over. He wanted it, and when you have someone like him in the mix, you rely on him. He did a brilliant job, didn't he? Hope this winning momentum continues in the World Cup."

Sri Lanka will square off against South Africa in the fourth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 3 (8:00 PM IST).

