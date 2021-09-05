"You are bowling around 85 miles an hour and Rohit plays like a forward defence as if you bowled like 3 miles an hour" - Michael Vaughan lauds Rohit Sharma

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised Rohit Sharma for making batting look as easy as he does. Vaughan jested that he can’t imagine being a bowler when Rohit Sharma is batting.

Rohit Sharma displayed a mixture of solid defense and some sumptuous hitting on his way to the first overseas Test century. He made 127 runs before falling to a short delivery from Ollie Robinson.

Michael Vaughan lauded how Rohit Sharma seems to have plenty of time to play and can make fast bowling look like “rubbish”.

“I can’t imagine what it feels like to bowl to him. You charge in, you try and get as much effort into that delivery. You are bowling around 85 miles an hour and Rohit plays like a forward defence as if you bowled like 3 miles an hour. And he also plays strokes, whips it through the on-side and it's kind of that look – “that was rubbish”,” Michael Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

The former England batter added that India’s opener is a stylish batter who can be entirely relaxed in a pressure situation.

“I like watching stylish players. I like watching players that make the pressure situation seem not like any pressure at all. Rohit Sharma is that player.”

"England were lacking today in terms of variation" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan reckons the England bowling attack looked monotonous

Michael Vaughan marked concern about the lack of variety and pace in the England bowling unit. He stated that England lacked a bowler who could bring something different onto the table on Day 3.

“England were lacking today in terms of variation and that go-to bowler. That difference in spin of Moeen Ali had no real effect.”

He reckons that the current four-prong pace attack is good when there is swing on offer but is hardly effective in batting-friendly conditions.

"The four-man seam attack that we have seen bowling today, around 82-84 miles an hour, trying to wear them down on a length. It is absolutely fine when it is swinging around."

James Anderson has had an average of 61 in 2nd innings since July 2020 in Test cricket.#ENGvIND — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) September 4, 2021

India made the most of the conditions on Day 3 and put themselves in a commanding position in the Test match. They are at 270/3 in the second innings, leading England by 171 runs with two days of play left.

