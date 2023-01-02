"You can easily afford a driver"- Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident

Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed his concern over Rishabh Pant's health following the latter's horrible car accident on Friday, December 30. The wicketkeeper was returning to celebrate the new year with his family but collided with a divider in the early hours of Friday.

Pant suffered multiple injuries to his forehead and knee, as well as some abrasions on his back. He broke the glass and tried to escape the car before it caught fire and was helped by a local driver to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil Dev spoke about the importance of cricketers like Rishabh Pant using the money they earn for their safety. He feels Pant could have easily kept a driver and avoided driving the car himself at such a time of the day. He said:

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."

Kapil Dev recalled his own motorcycle accident

Pant's accident reminded Kapil Dev of one of his own during his playing days when he injured himself. He was riding a motorcycle and met with an accident, after which he wasn't ever allowed to ride the two-wheeler again.

On this, he stated:

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe."

Given the extent of the injuries and the ligament tear to his knee, it will be pretty difficult for Pant to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the first half of 2023.

