  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "Can get scolded" - Indian star's funny response on taking crucial catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

"Can get scolded" - Indian star's funny response on taking crucial catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 27, 2025 18:26 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh in action against Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

Team India star Rinku Singh came up with a hilarious response on taking a crucial catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. He took Kusal Perera's catch on the very first ball of the Super Over, bowled by Arshdeep.

Ad

The left-arm pacer gave away just two runs and bagged two wickets. Suryakumar Yadav then took just one ball to score the winning runs as India completed a thrilling victory. Talking about the catch after the game, Rinku expressed that he felt good and added that he had never dropped a catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling.

"Whenever you bowl and I take your catch I feel good. I have never dropped your catch," he said. (via Indian Cricket Team Instagram)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Teasing Rinku on his answer, Jitesh Sharma said that he never dropped Arshdeep's catch because he was scared that anything could happen after they left the ground.

Rinku Singh then came up with a hilarious response. He said:

"Yes you can even get scolded so you have to take the catch."
Ad

In the same conversation, Rinku also appreciated Arshdeep Singh for sticking to the plans he had given the pacer.

"So thanks to Rinku, he told me to stick to the plan and I kept bowling wide yorkers," Arshdeep cheekily responded.

Talking about his performance in the Super Over, the 26-year-old quick expressed that he tried to adapt to every situation, be it bowling with the new ball or old ball, in the first innings or the second innings. He also credited his bowling partners over time, such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, for helping him pick wickets by creating pressure from one end.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh has played only two matches in the Asia Cup 2025. He has been given an opportunity when India have rested Jasprit Bumrah. The left-arm quick first played against Oman in their final group stage game.

He returned figures of 1/37 from four overs, picking up the wicket of Vinayak Shukla. Notably, it was his 100th T20I wicket. He became the first Indian to reach the landmark with this scalp. Arshdeep also became the fastest pacer to have achieved this feat and the fourth fastest overall.

He has played 65 T20Is so far and has 101 wickets at an average of 18.76, economy-rate of 8.37, strike-rate of 13.4, with best figures of 4/9.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications