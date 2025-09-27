"Can get scolded" - Indian star's funny response on taking crucial catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India star Rinku Singh came up with a hilarious response on taking a crucial catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. He took Kusal Perera's catch on the very first ball of the Super Over, bowled by Arshdeep.The left-arm pacer gave away just two runs and bagged two wickets. Suryakumar Yadav then took just one ball to score the winning runs as India completed a thrilling victory. Talking about the catch after the game, Rinku expressed that he felt good and added that he had never dropped a catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling.&quot;Whenever you bowl and I take your catch I feel good. I have never dropped your catch,&quot; he said. (via Indian Cricket Team Instagram)Teasing Rinku on his answer, Jitesh Sharma said that he never dropped Arshdeep's catch because he was scared that anything could happen after they left the ground.Rinku Singh then came up with a hilarious response. He said:&quot;Yes you can even get scolded so you have to take the catch.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same conversation, Rinku also appreciated Arshdeep Singh for sticking to the plans he had given the pacer.&quot;So thanks to Rinku, he told me to stick to the plan and I kept bowling wide yorkers,&quot; Arshdeep cheekily responded.Talking about his performance in the Super Over, the 26-year-old quick expressed that he tried to adapt to every situation, be it bowling with the new ball or old ball, in the first innings or the second innings. He also credited his bowling partners over time, such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, for helping him pick wickets by creating pressure from one end.Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to pick 100 T20I wicketsArshdeep Singh has played only two matches in the Asia Cup 2025. He has been given an opportunity when India have rested Jasprit Bumrah. The left-arm quick first played against Oman in their final group stage game.He returned figures of 1/37 from four overs, picking up the wicket of Vinayak Shukla. Notably, it was his 100th T20I wicket. He became the first Indian to reach the landmark with this scalp. Arshdeep also became the fastest pacer to have achieved this feat and the fourth fastest overall.He has played 65 T20Is so far and has 101 wickets at an average of 18.76, economy-rate of 8.37, strike-rate of 13.4, with best figures of 4/9.