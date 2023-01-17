"You can ignore talent but can't stop them from shining" - Twitter reacts as Sarfaraz Khan scores another 100 in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan continues his incredible form in first-class cricket with yet another hundred in the Ranji Trophy. Playing in tough conditions against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, Sarfaraz scored 125 runs off 155 balls.

Home team Delhi won the toss and opted to field first. Prithvi Shaw provided Mumbai with a good start by scoring a brisk 35-ball 40. However, the other top-order batters could not contribute much. Pranshu Vijayran's quadruple strike reduced Mumbai to 110/5 in the 37th over of the first innings.

Shams Mulani then joined hands with Sarfaraz Khan. The two Mumbai batters rescued the team by stitching up a 144-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Mulani scored 39 runs off 103 balls in the sixth-wicket stand before Harshit Rana scalped his wicket.

Khan completed his ton and was dismissed by Yogesh Sharma soon after. The Mumbai batter scored 125 runs, smacking 16 fours and four maximums. His ton guided Mumbai to a decent total of 293 runs.

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL You can ignore talent, but you can't stop them from shining. Sarfaraz Khan is the best example of this. You can ignore talent, but you can't stop them from shining. Sarfaraz Khan is the best example of this. 👏 https://t.co/JyPDtYqwXj

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Highest run gatter in Ranji trophy history Amol Majumdar's reaction when Sarfaraz Khan completed his Hundred - He remove his cap and salute Sarfaraz! Highest run gatter in Ranji trophy history Amol Majumdar's reaction when Sarfaraz Khan completed his Hundred - He remove his cap and salute Sarfaraz! https://t.co/tkQ9En2goT

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The celebrations of Sarfaraz Khan after completing his Hundred, his celebrations says everything. The celebrations of Sarfaraz Khan after completing his Hundred, his celebrations says everything. https://t.co/XUe02FgPol

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sarfaraz Khan's numbers in FC is unbelievable. Sarfaraz Khan's numbers in FC is unbelievable. https://t.co/I6pQrNCYQT

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Sarfaraz Khan - yet another outstanding innings by Sarfaraz, he's unstoppable at the moment.



Mumbai were struggling one stage at 66/4, Sarfaraz came to the rescue once again! Hundred by Sarfaraz Khan - yet another outstanding innings by Sarfaraz, he's unstoppable at the moment.Mumbai were struggling one stage at 66/4, Sarfaraz came to the rescue once again! https://t.co/y3Fhe4a2DM

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sarfaraz Khan has 10 hundreds and 5 fifties from the last 25 innings in Ranji Trophy.



The celebration says it all. Sarfaraz Khan has 10 hundreds and 5 fifties from the last 25 innings in Ranji Trophy. The celebration says it all. https://t.co/ctKuk9j4cG

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Yet another 100 for Sarfaraz Khan. In testing conditions too at the Kotla Yet another 100 for Sarfaraz Khan. In testing conditions too at the Kotla https://t.co/LkUWraNlHD

Sarfaraz Khan could earn a place in the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Despite performing so well in the Ranji Trophy, Khan is yet to make his Test debut for India. The Mumbai player did not find a place in the Indian squad named for the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against the Australian team.

However, if he continues his purple patch, Khan could earn a spot in the squad for the final two Tests against Australia. Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the Indian team for that series, which is why the squad will need some other options in the middle order. Even Shreyas Iyer suffered a back injury recently, which may open up a place for Sarfaraz Khan.

