"You can see the trump card in the form of Kuldeep Yadav as a major strength" - Aakash Chopra on India's strengths heading into Pakistan clash

Aakash Chopra believes Kuldeep Yadav is one of India's biggest strengths heading into their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns in a Group A game in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Kuldeep is the only specialist spinner in India's 17-member squad, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as spin-bowling all-rounders.

On the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Chopra picked India's top order, Kuldeep and Jadeja as a few of their strengths. He elaborated:

"If we see from India's perspective, what will be India's strengths? In this match also India's strength will be that their top three will be good. There will be a lot of pressure and responsibility on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and it is right as well as they are your main players."

The former Indian opener added:

"In spin bowling, you can see the trump card in the form of Kuldeep Yadav as a major strength. Ravindra Jadeja the all-rounder, his recent numbers are not that good, but he has grown in stature. So I have full expectations from him."

Chopra reckons Jadeja can be sent up the order to neutralize Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. While naming Mohammad Shami as another strength in the bowling department, he wasn't too sure about the combination the Men in Blue will field and especially the choice of the No. 8 batter.

"Four bowlers are very good" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's strength

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are likely to open the attack for Pakistan.

Aakash Chopra chose Pakistan's seam-bowling attack and Shadab Khan as their strengths. He said:

"Pakistan's bowling looks actually good. Four bowlers are very good, whether it is Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah or Shadab Khan. The fifth bowler is slightly 50-50."

However, the renowned commentator feels Mohammad Nawaz is the weak link in their attack and that the Indian batters should take the attack to him. He elaborated:

"If you see Mohammad Nawaz's numbers, you will find that he has picked up wickets against the West Indies but not against the others. So that can be a problem from Pakistan's viewpoint but for us, it is a chance to capitalize. You can go after him so that you force Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed to bowl."

Nawaz has picked up 40 wickets in 30 ODIs. 14 of those scalps have come in six games against the West Indies, and the left-arm spinner failed to pick up a wicket in the only ODI he has played against India.

