"You can somehow find a chance to play Kuldeep Yadav" - Parthiv Patel suggests 2 changes in India's bowling lineup for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Parthiv Patel has suggested two changes in the Indian team's playing XI for the third Test against England. While observing that Jasprit Bumrah will likely return to the XI, he added that the team management should find a place for Kuldeep Yadav as well.

The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is scheduled to start at Lord's on Thursday, July 10. While Bumrah was rested for the second Test after playing the first game, Kuldeep hasn't yet featured in the five-match series.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Patel was asked whether India should persist with three all-rounders for the third Test.

"I felt the thinking in the first innings was that Ravindra Jadeja could have come to at No. 6. However, since the off-spinner was bowling, Nitish Kumar Reddy was probably sent to bat. Ravindra Jadeja came to bat in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah will obviously come back, but along with that, you can somehow find a chance to play Kuldeep Yadav," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added the visitors already have Ravindra Jadeja as a restrictive spinner in their playing XI.

"At No. 8, do you want a bowler or a restrictive bowler? You will have to answer that question because you already have a restrictive bowler in Ravindra Jadeja, and if the ball is seaming or swinging a little, Nitish Kumar Reddy can bowl a few overs for you. You will have to find a way to get Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI," Patel observed.

India played three all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy - in the second Test. While Jadeja and Sundar picked up a solitary wicket apiece, although they contributed crucial runs with the bat, Reddy scored only two runs and went wicketless.

"4 pacers will be a far-fetched thought" - Parthiv Patel on the potential moisture on the Lord's pitch

Prasidh Krishna might have to make way for Jasprit Bumrah for the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Parthiv Patel was asked whether India could play a fourth seamer, instead of Kuldeep Yadav, considering the potential moisture on the Lord's pitch.

"The weather forecast is 30-plus (degrees) on all five days, which means it will be extremely hot. Even if there is moisture on the pitch, it won't last for long. So four pacers will be a far-fetched thought," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he would want to play Kuldeep in place of Washington Sundar due to the left-arm wrist-spinner's ability to spin the ball both ways.

"So I will want to play two genuine spinners. It's not that Washi is not a genuine spinner, but an attacking wrist-spinner gives you a lot of options. You cannot set him up for the reverse sweep as the ball can spin both ways," Patel observed.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16 in 13 Tests. He has accounted for 21 dismissals at a similar average of 22.28 in six Tests against England.

